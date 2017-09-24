WCNC
One killed in Lancaster County crash

State troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a crash in Lancaster County Monday morning.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – State troopers are investigating after at least one person was killed in a crash in Lancaster Monday morning.

According to SC Highway Patrol, officials responded to a crash on Marvin Road near Zimmer Road around 6 a.m.

Authorities have not released the cause of the accident or identified the victim.

This is a developing story. Please stick with wcnc.com as more details become available.

 

