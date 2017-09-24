One killed in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. – State troopers are investigating after at least one person was killed in a crash in Lancaster Monday morning.
According to SC Highway Patrol, officials responded to a crash on Marvin Road near Zimmer Road around 6 a.m.
Lancaster: SCHP is currently investigating a Fatal collision on Marvin Rd near Zimmer Rd, seek a alternate route! pic.twitter.com/sK923W0yZY— Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) September 25, 2017
Authorities have not released the cause of the accident or identified the victim.
