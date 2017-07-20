One killed in overnight crash in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was killed and another was hurt after a car flipped on a busy road in northeast Charlotte early Friday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a 911 call referencing a crash at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Austin Drive a little before 2 a.m. Police at the scene said the car was traveling along Austin Drive when the driver veered off the road and struck a tree. the vehicle then flipped before coming to a rest in a parking lot.

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash and that only one vehicle was involved. Authorities have not identified the person killed.

Tow truck just pulled away w/ car that suffered extensive damage. Sadly one person is dead, another at CMC Main w/ critical injuries @wcnc pic.twitter.com/1cB2LOYuzu — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) July 21, 2017

