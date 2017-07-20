WCNC
Close

One killed in overnight crash in northeast Charlotte, police say

One person is dead and another seriously injured following a rollover crash in northeast Charlotte early Friday.

WCNC 6:48 AM. EDT July 21, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was killed and another was hurt after a car flipped on a busy road in northeast Charlotte early Friday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a 911 call referencing a crash at the intersection of North Tryon Street and Austin Drive a little before 2 a.m. Police at the scene said the car was traveling along Austin Drive when the driver veered off the road and struck a tree. the vehicle then flipped before coming to a rest in a parking lot. 

Investigators said speed was a factor in the crash and that only one vehicle was involved. Authorities have not identified the person killed. 

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories