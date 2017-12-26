One killed in rollover crash on I-40

Getty Images/iStockphoto

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – One person was killed in a rollover crash in Iredell County Tuesday, officials said.

According to Iredell County EMS, emergency crews responded to a crash on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 157 around 10:30 a.m. State troopers also responded to the scene and pronounced one person dead. Multiple passengers were taken to Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment. The victim has not been identified.

Authorities said the right rear tire of a Ford Explorer SUV blew out causing the driver to lose control and crash.

No further information was provided by officials.

© 2017 WCNC.COM