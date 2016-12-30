Two killed in wrong-way crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fatal wrong-way crash shut down a portion of I-85 north in west Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened near mile marker 33 at the Billy Graham Parkway just after 2 a.m. North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that a driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, causing the crash.

Police say that the driver that was traveling the wrong way and the driver the crashed into were both killed in the crash.

Officials with the Highway Patrol identified the person killed by the wrong-way driver as 43-year-old Mitchell Ray Mobley.

The road was reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

No further details were made available.

