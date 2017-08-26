One person killed in fatal crash involving CMPD officer

Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person has died after a crash in east Charlotte Saturday.

Medic reports the accident happened on Sofley Road and west Sugar Creek Road around 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police confirm that an officer was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

CMPD is investigating the fatal officer involved wreck.





A CMPD officer was driving one of the vehicles & transported to CMC w/ minor injuries. Driver in second vehicle pronounced deceased at CMC. — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 26, 2017

West Sugar Creek has been shut down in both directions because of the crash.

