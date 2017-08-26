One person killed in fatal crash involving CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person has died after a crash in east Charlotte Saturday.
Medic reports the accident happened on Sofley Road and west Sugar Creek Road around 12:30 p.m.
Charlotte- Mecklenburg Police confirm that an officer was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
CMPD is investigating the fatal officer involved wreck.
West Sugar Creek has been shut down in both directions because of the crash.
Stick with wcnc.com for updates.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs