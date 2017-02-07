Overnight detours to affect I-77 near uptown

Interstate 77 Road Sign: Charlotte, Cleveland (Photo: Daniel Deitschel, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Detours are coming to I-77 near uptown Charlotte as crews continue work on the I-77 toll lanes.

The detours will be set up overnight and are planned between the interchange with I-85 and the Brookshire Freeway.

Pedestrian Bridge near La Salle Street

This detour will take place on the night of Wednesday, February 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound I-77 traffic will be detoured to I-85 south to Brookshire Boulevard and back to I-77 south. Ramps to that portion of I-77 will be closed during the hours of the detour. This detour will be in place while crews safely work under the pedestrian bridge north of La Salle Street.

Oaklawn Avenue Bridge

This detour will also affect southbound traffic on I-77. On the weekend nights of February 10-12 from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m., traffic will be detoured to I-85 south to Brookshire Boulevard and back onto I-77. Crews are set to demolish the northwest corner of the Oaklawn Avenue bridge for construction of a new bridge that will be wider, containing bike lanes and sidewalks on both sides.

