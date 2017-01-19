WCNC
Close

Overturned cement truck blocks Lancaster Highway

WCNC 7:21 AM. EST January 19, 2017

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – An overturned cement truck blocked a section of Lancaster Highway in Union County Thursday morning.

According to Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department, one person was trapped inside the truck and suffered minor injuries during the crash. Officials say the crash happened in the 9800 block of Lancaster Highway just north of the South Carolina line.  

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories