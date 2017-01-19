Overturned cement truck blocks Lancaster Highway

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – An overturned cement truck blocked a section of Lancaster Highway in Union County Thursday morning.

According to Waxhaw Volunteer Fire Department, one person was trapped inside the truck and suffered minor injuries during the crash. Officials say the crash happened in the 9800 block of Lancaster Highway just north of the South Carolina line.

0447hrs this AM. 9800-Block of Lancaster Hwy, overturned cement truck. R-18 M/A to Jackson VFD (25). (1) occupant entrapped, minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/vLlgoiZY6T — Waxhaw VFD (@WaxhawVFD) January 19, 2017

