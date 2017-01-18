WCNC
Close

Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down 321 near Maiden

WCNC 5:22 AM. EST January 19, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of Highway 321 in Lincoln County.

According to NC Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a report of an overturned truck around 4:45 Thursday morning. The accident occurred near the Maiden exit in the northbound lanes at mile marker 29.

Authorities have not determined if there are any injuries or multiple vehicles involved.

No further details were made available. 

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories