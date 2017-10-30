Pedestrian fatally struck in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Monday morning.
The incident occurred on Monroe Road and Sardis Road in north Charlotte and closed all lanes on Monroe Road.
Police tell me a man was crossing the street headed to McDonalds & was struck by a vehicle. The driver stayed on scene. @wcnc— Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 30, 2017
Police told NBC Charlotte on scene that a man was crossing the street, headed to McDonald's and was struck by a vehicle. Medic confirmed that the man was killed.
Authorities said the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk and that the driver may or may not face charges. The driver stayed on the scene following the incident, authorities said.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs