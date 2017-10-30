WCNC
Pedestrian fatally struck in north Charlotte

WCNC 7:22 AM. EDT October 30, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Monday morning. 

The incident occurred on Monroe Road and Sardis Road in north Charlotte and closed all lanes on Monroe Road. 

 

 

Police told NBC Charlotte on scene that a man was crossing the street, headed to McDonald's and was struck by a vehicle. Medic confirmed that the man was killed.

Authorities said the pedestrian was not using a crosswalk and that the driver may or may not face charges. The driver stayed on the scene following the incident, authorities said. 

