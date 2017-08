Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

NEWTON, N.C. -- A pedestrian was transported by helicopter to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 321 and NC 10 in Newton.

This is an active, developing story. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

© 2017 WCNC.COM