One killed in Concord crash, police say

WCNC 7:15 PM. EST December 27, 2017

CONCORD, N.C. – Police in Concord are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Concord Police, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 49 and Central Heights Drive near Central Cabarrus High School around 6 p.m. 

Investigators have not identified the victim in the crash. 

No further details were provided.
 

