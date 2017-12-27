One killed in Concord crash, police say

CONCORD, N.C. – Police in Concord are investigating after one person was killed in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Concord Police, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Highway 49 and Central Heights Drive near Central Cabarrus High School around 6 p.m.

Concord Police is currently investigating a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident Hwy 49/Central Heights Dr. Please use caution driving in the area. /jsh — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) December 27, 2017

Investigators have not identified the victim in the crash.

No further details were provided. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.



