Pedestrian seriously injured in Rock Hill crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a pedestrian was hit Sunday evening.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a reported collision involving a pedestrian in the 2500 block of Cherry Road. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man lying in the road with severe injuries to his head and right arm. Police say the victim was unconscious but responsive to stimuli before being taken to CMC-Main in Charlotte.

Investigators say the driver of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala said he told officers that he did not see the victim until he was at the front passenger’s side corner of the car. The vehicle was towed as part of the investigation.

No arrests have been made in the case.

