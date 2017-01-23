Pedestrian struck and killed by a car in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have confirmed that one pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in north Charlotte early Monday morning.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the 3400 block of Statesville Avenue, just south of I-85.

CMPD is investigating a traffic fatality located in the 3400 block of Statesville ave. 1 pedestrian has been struck. — CMPD News (@CMPD) January 23, 2017

The victim's name has not been released.

Inbound on Statesville Avenue is currently shut down between Jeff Adams Drive and Lasalle Street.

The accident is currently being investigated, check back at wcnc.com for more information as it becomes available.

