Pedestrian struck and killed in University area

Police lights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in front of a Waffle House early Friday morning in the University area.

Authorities said they responded to a call around 6 a.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte.

Officers said the pedestrian was struck in front of the Waffle House at Libby Way and Stetson Drive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently investigating. This is a developing story. Stay with WCNC.com as we bring you the latest.

© 2017 WCNC.COM