Sun Valley HS student injured in hit-and-run, police say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies in Union County are investigating after a pedestrian was struck near Sun Valley High School Thursday morning.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was reported at the intersection of Old Charlotte Highway and Wesley Chapel Road around 7:30.

Union County Sheriff's Office just sent @wcnc this picture of the bicycle involved in the hit & run crash. Student was riding bike. pic.twitter.com/8hxMValyWv — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 31, 2017

The Union County Sheriff's Office said the incident appears to be a hit-and-run accident involving a student crossing Wesley Chapel on a bicycle. Deputies said the vehicle clipped the rear wheel of the bicycle and left the scene. The student suffered minor injuries. The North Carolina Highway Patrol will lead the investigation due to the injury.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small gray sedan.

No further information was provided.

