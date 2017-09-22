Person killed after being struck by train in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - According to officials, a person has died after being struck by a train in the University area of Charlotte Friday evening.

At approximately 9:06 p.m., officers responded to Old Concord Road and Mclean Road to reports of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

Medic has confirmed that the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are two trains stopped at the scene where the accident occurred. One train is a long-distance cargo train and the other is an Amtrak train.

Officials have warned for people to avoid the area.

