Person killed in Cabarrus County crash

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters say one person was killed in a crash that took place in Cabarrus County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrisburg Fire, the crash took place on N.C. 49 just south of Blackwelder Road. Officials have not released the identity of the person killed.

Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, firefighters say. Officials did not say how many cars were involved in the accident.

