Power pole taken down during hit-and-run, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A portion of Central Avenue was blocked early Friday morning after a hit-and-run, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers believe a tractor-trailer clipped power lines along Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood, taking down one utility pole. Police on the scene said the stress of the first pole falling forced another utility pole to snap, blocking the roadway.

. @CMPD looking for truck driver involved in hit & run. Two utility poles snapped in half on Central Ave. Power crews on scene. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/QFTcZrNW1H — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) July 28, 2017

Power crews arrived on the scene and are working to clear the road. One lane of outbound Central Avenue is currently closed for the repairs.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

