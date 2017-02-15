Report: Charlotte home to NC's second-worst bridge

The state of South Carolina has paid about $40 million since 2010 to settle road claims and lawsuits, according to The State newspaper in Columbia. (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Nearly 56,000 bridges nationwide, which vehicles cross 185 million times a day, are structurally deficient, a bridge construction group announced Wednesday. That number includes an eye-popping 1,790 bridges in North Carolina.

According to a report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA), the 198 bridges in North Carolina have been identified by state officials as needing repair, which will cost an estimated $28 million.

For Charlotte drivers, one of the worst bridges in the state is also one of the busiest. The bridge along Brookshire Freeway that crosses over Brevard Street is considered the second-most deficient bridge in North Carolina. The bridge, which was opened in 1967, sees an average of 86,000 crossings per day.

In South Carolina, the survey’s findings are even worse. State officials have identified needed repairs on 1,614 bridges, which the state estimates will cost $888 million. Over 800 bridges in the Palmetto State are considered functionally obsolete, which means the bridge does not meet design standards currently in practice.

The report shows that more than one in four bridges (173,919) are at least 50 years old and have never had major reconstruction work. Ten percent of North Carolina’s bridges are classified as structurally deficient, meaning one or more of the key bridge elements is considered to be in “poor” or worse condition. Over 3,000 bridges in the state are considered functionally obsolete.

“America’s highway network is woefully underperforming,” said Allison Premo Black, the group’s chief of economics who conducted the analysis. “It is outdated, overused, underfunded and in desperate need of modernization.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said during her confirmation hearing that the highway trust fund is “a huge issue” because it spends $10 billion more each year than it collects.

President Trump has proposed a $1 trillion infrastructure program for the next decade, but the source of funding remains uncertain.

“State and local transportation departments haven’t been provided the resources to keep pace with the nation’s bridge needs,” Black said.

