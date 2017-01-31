Routine traffic stop turns into chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- What started off as a routine police stop ended in a massive crash Tuesday afternoon.
North Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper driving on I-85 attempted to pull over a vehicle for a seatbelt violation.
When the trooper approached the car, it sped off. The driver, 24-year-old Derrick Skelton, then sped onto Graham Street and did a u-turn, turning off Statesville headed the wrong direction against traffic.
Skelton turned down a dead end and a trooper pit maneuvered him to stop. When the car came to a stop, Skelton fled on foot. He was later caught and transported to the hospital.
