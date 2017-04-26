$1.47 a gallon? SC group wants drivers to see tax-free gas prices

(Photo: Getty Images)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- While Columbia tries to decide whether to raise the tax on gas, one group wants drivers to know how much it would cost to fill up tax-free.

"We want to inform folks what they already pay and what politicians are trying to do to add to that costs," said David Schwartz, President of Freedom Action Network (FAN).

Long lines snaked around the Exxon on Pageland Highway in Lancaster. Many drivers looked in disbelief as the gas price read $1.47 a gallon.

"That's pretty awesome," said David Iffill Sr., as he pumped his gas.

FAN covered the cost of the state and federal tax as well as the proposed increase which is 10 cents over the next five years.

A big savings for drivers where the next cheapest gas was 50 cents higher. After two hours, drivers were turned away after the gas station ran out of gas.

Schwartz says he hope their efforts convinces drivers to contact their local Senators to encourage them to vote against the gas tax hike.

"We sent billions of dollars to Columbia and they still haven't fixed the darn roads, so it's not necessarily a money issue and people understand it, it is a corruption issue," Schwartz says.

State Senators have been debating a Roads Bill since last week. The bill would raise the gas tax for the first time since 1987 to fund road repairs. It passed the house with large bi-partisan support. However, several amendments have been added in the Senate ranging from higher education and affordable housing.

"We have to thoroughly debate the merits and wisdom of making the roads bill into a tax bill, because that wasn't anywhere near the house bill that came to the senate," said Senator Marlon Kimpson in a message to constituents on Twitter.

"We have to work through each and every amendment. Most of the amendments have to do with deal with either restructuring the Department of Transportation or cutting some of the revenue raisors out of the bill," he explained.

The Senate worked late Tuesday evening debating the bill and is expected to repeat those long hours Wednesday night. At least 30 Senators would have to vote in favor of the bill to override Gov. McMaster's anticipated veto.

