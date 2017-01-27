School buses crash in Gaston County, officials say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving two school buses in Gaston County, officials said.

According to emergency dispatch, a call was received just before 6:45 a.m. for an accident with two school buses on Crowders Creek Road and Unity Church Road just north of the South Carolina State line.

Officials with Gaston County Schools said the two buses were passing on the road when their side mirrors made contact, creating minor damage for both vehicles.

Gaston County EMS officials say no one was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2016 WCNC