Section of I-85 SB near Salisbury closed after tractor-trailer crash

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A late night crash in Rowan County is expected to cause delays for commuters Tuesday morning as it shuts down a section of I-85 South.

A section of I-85 South near Salisbury is closed early Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Crews have been on-scene since the incident occurred, around 10 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported.

The area closed is just south of Exit 68, US-29. Motorists are advised to take Exit 68, US-29 South, and then continue re-access I-85 South.

Officials said they are expecting the road to re-open around 10 a.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM