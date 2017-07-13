Sinkhole after water main break causes road closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Charlotte road is expected to be shut down for much of Thursday, and possibly longer, as Charlotte Water repairs a water main break causing a large sinkhole.

The break happened along a 12-inch pipe underneath the eastbound lane of David Cox Road near West Sugar Creek Road.

Charlotte Water said it's difficult to determine the exact cause of the leak as there are a variety of factors, including the age, material and condition of the pipes, weather and temperature.

Crews are determining whether they need to fix the broken pipe or replace it; they then must sterilize, pressurize and clean the area before repairing the road.

Cars were being detoured through a nearby shopping center while crews assessed the issue.

"You're just going to have to be patient," said Geno Dudley, who was shopping at the center. "I was actually going to go that way; well I'm not going to go that way now."

Charlotte Water said from 2014 through 2016, the number of water leak repairs its made rose more than 27 percent.

The city said it only finds out about leaks once water bubbles up to the surface.

NBC Charlotte is working to determine how long the road will be shut down as repairs are being made.

