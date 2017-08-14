Sinkholes pop up after heavy rains

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Protesters topple Confederate statue
-
Fights break out in the street during alt-right protest
-
New apps put police and parents on alert
-
Predator uses puppy to try to lure children
-
Solar eclipse glasses sold out in York Co.
-
Amazon issues recall for some eclipse glasses
-
Online maps tracks active hate groups
-
Overnight forecast (Tuesday a.m.)
-
two-year-old SC boy hospitalized from spider bite
More Stories
-
Storms wash away portion of Mallard Creek RoadAug 15, 2017, 4:56 a.m.
-
Online map tracks active hate groupsAug 15, 2017, 12:10 a.m.
-
Predator uses puppy to try to lure childrenAug 14, 2017, 11:14 p.m.