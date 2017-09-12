South Blvd. completely shut down due to downed power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- All lanes of a main road in one of Charlotte's most popular areas was shut down Tuesday morning due to downed power lines.

South Boulevard was completely shut down in both directions between East and Park during Tuesday's morning commute around 8:30 a.m.

Authorities told NBC Charlotte on scene that a delivery truck hit the lines, knocking them down into the road.

