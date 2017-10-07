WCNC
Southbound lanes on I-85 in Gaston Co. reopen after multiple-vehicle crash

WCNC 5:35 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- First responders say five people were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash in Gaston County Saturday afternoon.

Gaston County EMS responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Mile Marker 27 Belmont.

First responders told NBC Charlotte six vehicles were involved in the accident. Of the five injured patients, three were transported to CMC and two were rushed to CaroMont Health in Gastonia.

Southbound lanes of I-85 near Mile Marker 27 reopened after it was shut down for hours. Medic, Stanley Rescue Squad and Belmont Fire were at the scene to assist Gaston County EMS.

 

