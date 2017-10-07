Southbound lanes on I-85 in Gaston Co. reopen after multiple-vehicle crash

(Photo: Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte, WCNC)

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- First responders say five people were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash in Gaston County Saturday afternoon.

Gaston County EMS responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Mile Marker 27 Belmont.

First responders told NBC Charlotte six vehicles were involved in the accident. Of the five injured patients, three were transported to CMC and two were rushed to CaroMont Health in Gastonia.

#BREAKING Gaston EMS tells me SIX vehicles were involved; five patients transported to hospitals (3 to CMC & 2 to CaroMont). — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 7, 2017

Southbound lanes of I-85 near Mile Marker 27 reopened after it was shut down for hours. Medic, Stanley Rescue Squad and Belmont Fire were at the scene to assist Gaston County EMS.

Traffic STILL backed up. Also told nine patients were NOT injured and NOT transported. MEDIC in Charlotte, Stanley & Belmont Fire assisted. — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 7, 2017

© 2017 WCNC.COM