Strong storms knock down homes, vehicles & power lines

Photo via Brandon Goldner/NBC Charlotte.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Homes and vehicles in Caldwell County sustained heavy damages following Sunday night's storms.

Caldwell County firefighters blocked off Mt. Herman Road after heavy rain and gusty winds knocked down power lines and damaged 30 homes.

Melinda Townsend lives on the road and she's worried her home may be damaged. However, she can't get to her house because it's blocked off.

"I'm shaking. I'm very upset," Townsend said. "Never experienced anything like this before."

The wind overturned a parked tractor-trailer at the Burger King off U.S. 321 and Mt. Herman Road, and a tree slammed into a parked car, but no one was injured.

Numerous homes were also damaged in Cedar Rock community off Highway 18 as well as homes in Hudson on Hillhaven Drive and Hefner Place.

© 2017 WCNC.COM