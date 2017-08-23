WCNC
Suspected drunk driver causes crash on I-77, police say

WCNC 4:42 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunk driver caused a two-vehicle crash on I-77 early Thursday.

According to state troopers, a pickup truck was driving north on I-77 near the interchange with I-85 when the driver lost control and crashed. Troopers said a second vehicle crashed while trying to avoid the accident.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

I-77 was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene. Authorities have not identified the driver that caused the accident. 

