Tanker hangs over St. Louis overpass during morning commute

ST. LOUIS - Crews are on scene of an incident downtown St. Louis where a tanker truck is hanging off the overpass of Interstate 44 at Washington.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Companies on scene at I44 & Washington. Tanker hanging over edge of overpass. No persons trapped. 3 minor injury.#STLCity pic.twitter.com/I91cKgu8r5 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 27, 2017

Two tow trucks are on scene. No serious injuries have been reported.

This is developing story. 5 On Your Side has a crew on scene.

