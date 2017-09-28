Tanker overturns on I-485 ramp, 1 critically injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - One person has been taken to Carolina Medical Center with life threatening injuries after a tanker truck overturned on I-485 Thursday afternoon.

The tanker overturned on the ramp off of I-485 onto South Boulevard in Charlotte.

Medic has confirmed that one person with life-threatening injuries was transported to CMC for treatment.

Outer loop lanes on I-485 had heavy congestion as of rush hour Thursday evening as police cleared the scene off the ramp.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tanker to overturn, or if excessive speed or driver negligence were factors in the accident.

