Three local roads to close Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Three local roads will close starting Monday due to construction.

Construction will start on a roundabout at a west Charlotte neighborhood, as crews will start work at the intersection of Moores Chapel Road and Rhyne Road.

Crews will be working on it for at least six weeks and the road is expected to reopen December 1.

In Davidson, Robert Walker Drive between the intersection of Davidson-Concord Road and Greenway Crossing will be closed for three months. The closure is expected to impact both drivers and pedestrians. The project is part of the WestBranch development project.

Parts of North Rocky River Road near Secrest Shortcut Road in Union County will be closed at 6 a.m. Monday. Crews are going to realign the road. The closure will be in place until October 9.

