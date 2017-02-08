Tractor-trailer accident blocks 2 lanes of I-77 north of uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C – An accident involving a tractor-trailer closed two lanes of I-77 north of uptown early Wednesday morning.

According to NCDOT, the lane closures happened around 5:30 a.m. and blocked the two right-hand lanes of I-77 just north of the interchange with I-85 at exit 13.

Officials have not said what caused the accident.

2 lanes 77 N near 85 are currently shutdown due to a tractor trailer accident overnight. Expect delays this morning. — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 8, 2017

