Tractor-trailer accident causes road closures in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- A tractor-trailer accident is caused part of a popular roadway to close in Mooresville Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, the accident occurred on Lowrance Avenue near Wilson Avenue. Lowrance Avenue was closed throughout the morning between Wilson Avenue and Pinewood Circle as crews assessed the incident.

It was a single vehicle accident, authorities said. From photos, it appears the load the tractor-trailer was pulling somehow tipped. No injuries have been reported.

