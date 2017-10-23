Tractor-trailer carrying pipes runs over mailboxes, trees, firefighters say

Photo via Ashley Daley/NBC Charlotte (Photo: WCNC)

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- State troopers are investigating a single-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer Monday morning.

According to the Pumpkin Center Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor trailer took out several mailboxes, trees and a fence after going off the road on N.C. 150 near McCorkle Road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told firefighters he overcorrected his steering wheel leading up to the wreck. The driver also said he was hauling pipes, which went all over the road.

No one was injured from the accident, firefighters told NBC Charlotte.

