Two dead after crash on I-77 Saturday night

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms two people are dead after a car driving the wrong way collided with a tractor trailer on I-77 north Saturday night.

According to the Highway Patrol the car entered I-77 from south Anderson Road, and was driving south in a northbound lane.

There were four people in the car, the driver and a passenger died. The surviving passengers were a 16-year-old girl who was in the front passenger seat and an 11-year-old girl in the backseat.

Highway Patrol reports that the driver and the 16-year-old were wearing seatbelt restraints, the other passenger and the 11-year-old were not.

Both surviving passengers were transported to CMC Main for treatment.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Dasieka Hawthrne, and passenger were not injured in the crash.

