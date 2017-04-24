Two injured in school bus crash, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An accident involving a school bus contributed to traffic concerns in north Charlotte Monday.

A little after 4 p.m., a bus collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Cindy Lane, blocking the left lane of outbound Beatties Ford and the left turn lane of Cindy Lane in the process.

According to Medic, emergency crews responded to over 50 accidents in Charlotte Monday. Two people were treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening in the accident.

Officials have not confirmed if any children were on board at the time of the crash.

© 2017 WCNC.COM