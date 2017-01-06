Vehicle struck by light rail train car

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A collision involving a train and a car at a light rail crossing has left one lane of Old Pineville Road closed.

The outbound lane of Old Pineville Road not too far from the intersection at South Boulevard is closed to traffic as crews work to clear the wreckage of a two-vehicle collision. The light rail is currently stalled, as well; the light rail is running in both directions from 7th Street to Newbern Station and Scaley Bark Station to I-485.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation says the collision involved a light rail car. CATS says the vehicle went around the crossing gate and was struck by the train.

MEDIC says no one on board the train was injured and five occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

