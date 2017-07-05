Wilkinson Blvd. shut down after driver falls asleep, slams into pole

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Traffic may be an issue Wednesday morning for those who commute on Wilkinson Boulevard.
The popular road was completely shut down as crews replace a utility pole after a driver slammed into it early Wednesday morning. The location of the pole is Wilkinson Blvd. & Remount Road.
All lanes were closed around 6:45 a.m. Authorities say the lanes are expected to remain closed for three to four hours.
According to CMPD, a driver fell asleep behind the wheel, causing his car to slam into the pole. The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday.
No charges have been filed against the driver.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs