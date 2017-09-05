Woman dies after being struck by car in Gastonia

Photo: file

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday evening between a pedestrian and vehicle.

Authorities said 57-year-old Margaret Smarr was wearing dark clothing and not in a crosswalk when she walked into the path of a truck traveling down West Garrison Blvd. The incident occurred around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The truck was being driven by 54-year-old William Bame.

Smarr was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Gastonia Police ask anyone who may have seen the incident to contact Officer L. Popvich at 704-866-6702.

