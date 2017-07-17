Woman thrown from flipping car on I-85, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. – A woman was seriously injured after her vehicle crashed into a tree and flipped multiple times on I-85 in Gastonia overnight, police said.

According to Gastonia Police, officers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Exit 21 for Cox Road a little after 1 a.m. Police at the scene said a Ford Crown Victoria was driving in the left lane before veering to the right, hitting a guardrail and tumbling several times after slamming into a tree.

Police and Troopers still on scene of overturned car at exit 21 on I85 SB. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/BGALcClDQ6 — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) July 18, 2017

Police said the driver, identified as 20-year-old Riva Mason, of Charlotte, was thrown from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia with life-threatening injuries, according to Gastonia Police.

Police have not said if alcohol or speed were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed. Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

