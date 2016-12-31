Wrong-way driver dead from fatal accident on I-85

Police lights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One person was killed, two additional individuals were hospitalized after a wrong-way driver traveling on I-85 South hit another car around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

The driver, who was driving southbound on I-85 near Statesville Avenue in the wrong direction, was killed on scene. Two others were injured in the crash and were transported to the hospital.

State Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident.

This is a breaking news story, check in at WCNC.com for more information as it becomes available.

