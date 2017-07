(Photo: Oregon State Police)

DEPOE BAY, Ore. – A truck full of eels overturned on Highway 101 Thursday afternoon, covering cars and the roadway with the slippery, slimy creatures.

The highway was closed at milepost 131, south of Depoe Bay.

The live eels were going to be shipped to Korea for consumption, police said.

No humans were injured in the crash.

Photos: Truck full of eels overturns





What happens when a truck load of live eels spills on HWY 101, shutting it down. #vacation #fail #liveeels A post shared by Erin Butler (@erinabutler) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

