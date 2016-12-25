Typhoon expected to hit Philippines on Christmas; thousands stranded

A powerful typhoon is expected to hit the Philippines on Christmas Day.

SORSOGON PROVINCE, Phillipines -- Thousands of people in the Philippines are spending Christmas in temporary shelters on Sunday, as a powerful typhoon approaches the country.

The Philippines national disaster agency said Typhoon Nock-Ten was packing maximum sustained winders of 115 miles per hour as it moved west over the ocean.

The storm is expected to make landfall on Sunday.

The highest storm alerts have been issued.

Authorities fearing a storm surge have moved thousands of people out of coastal villages to safety.

About 100 families took shelter at a public school and stayed in classrooms with Christmas decorations.

Land, sea and air travel has been suspended in some areas, leaving thousands stranded.