UNC ball kid sinks three straight half-court shots

UNC Ball kid drains three half court shots Pic. Adam Lucas via Youtube (Photo: Custom)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- UNC-Chapel Hill fans can only hope one day this kid becomes a true tar heel playing for the men’s basketball team!

A video posted to Youtube shows a UNC ball boy, Asher Lucas draining not one but three straight half-court shots during halftime.

Adam Lucas posted the video of the half court shots taken during the Carolina basketball game against NC State earlier this month.

You can hear the crowd grow wild with each half-court shot!

