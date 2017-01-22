United Airlines ground flights after computer glitch

FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, a United Airlines plane, front, is pushed back from a gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Photo: David J. Phillip, AP)

HOUSTON - United Airlines grounded all domestic, mainland flights Sunday evening after a computer glitch, making for a big headache for travelers.

The airline tweeted out a statement saying it needed to ground the flights due to an IT issue and would work as quickly as possible to resolve the issues and get customers to their final destinations.

KHOU 11 News spoke to a man who was traveling back from New Jersey Sunday evening. After the plane he was on landed on the tarmac at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, he said the pilot spoke to the passengers over the loud speaker.

"No planes could leave the gate, no planes to get to the gate, and unfortunately (the pilot) had no clue how long it would be." said Dara Tahertour.

He said it took a little over an hour before passengers were allowed off the plane because all of the gates had been full.

Around 8 p.m. the ground stop had been lifted and the airline apologized for the inconvenience to its customers via Twitter.

International flights were not affected by the glitch.

Around 9:30 p.m. the airline tweeted additional delays were expected.

UPDATE: Additional delays are expected as we work to get flights out this evening. A travel waiver is in place: https://t.co/pyXEh3LCwX. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

(© 2017 KHOU)