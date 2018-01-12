Unruly passenger forces flight from CLT to reroute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were dramatic moments in mid-air that forced an international flight from Charlotte to London to detour earlier this week.

NBC Charlotte learned American Airlines flight 732 was over the Atlantic Ocean at the time of the incident. Officials said the pilot decided to reroute to Philadelphia because of a disruptive passenger.

The flight left from Charlotte Douglas International at 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, carrrying 271 passengers and 13 crew members.

Sources close to the situation told NBC Charlotte a woman tried to open the emergency exit door. American Airlines says the incident happened a few hours into the flight.

The plane rerouted to Philadelphia and safely landed shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Thursday. American Airlines said the flight was canceled, and customers were rebooked on alternative flights.

Law enforcement escorted the flight on its arrival into Philadelphia. NBC Charlotte reached out to several local and federal agencies, but so far, no word on if the passenger will face charges.

