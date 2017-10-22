Men jump into action, rip bars off burning home to save 2 children, woman

Upon seeing smoke in a Tampa neighborhood, two men were able to rip off a home's burglar bars and pull out two children to safety. They also pulled open the door and saved a woman. (Photo: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- When two men pulled up to a burning Tampa home Sunday morning, they reported seeing two children's hands hanging out a front window.

They were unable to escape on their own with burglar bars attached to the facade, according to a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue news release.

The men were able to rip off the bars and pull the two children outside soon after the home on Carnegie Circle began burning around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. They, too, were able to get an adult woman out to safety by pulling her through the front door.

Rescuers took all three to Tampa General Hospital; the woman is described as having severe burns and the children had minor smoke inhalation, the release states.

Fire investigators say the men were driving on South 78th Street when they saw smoke in the neighborhood. The men, who haven't yet been identified, refused medical attention at the scene and drove themselves to the hospital for minor injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with housing and clothing.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

