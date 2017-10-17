K9 officer snags accused cigarette, lottery ticket thief

Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Halo

SUMTER, S.C. (WLTX) -- A very good boy in Sumter tracked down an accused cigarette and lottery ticket thief.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest this morning after a K9 tracked a burglary suspect to his home.

James Ashton Hobbs, 29, of Sumter was charged with burglary, second degree, in the incident.

About 2:30 a.m Sunday, deputies responded to an alarm at the Stop ‘N Go convenience store located on Pinewood Road in Sumter County.

James Ashton Hobbs, 29, (Photo: McQuary, Anne)

When deputies arrived, they noticed a side door of the building had been damaged and it appeared that entry had been made. Taken were several cartons of cigarettes and a number of lottery tickets.

The owner responded and, along with deputies, reviewed video surveillance camera footage of the break-in and were able to determine which way the burglar fled.

Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Halo followed Hobbs’ trail and led deputies to Hobbs’ home. When Hobbs came to the door, deputies noticed he was pajama pants identical to those shown on the surveillance video.

He gave consent to search his home and deputies discovered several lottery tickets along with several cartons and packages of cigarettes. Deputies also seized a crowbar, gloves and a stocking cap.

Hobbs was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis credited his deputies with solving the case so quickly.

“We are proud of the work that went in to this case that resulted in an arrest being made within a couple of hours,” he said. “Our deputies train many hours with their K9s to prepare for situations such as this.

“The residents of Sumter can rest assured that we will use every investigative tool at our disposal to attempt to solve crimes,” Dennis said. “Our K9s are just one of those tools. These K9s are well-trained and the handlers should also be credited for working so many hours so that, when a situation such as this one arises, we are up to the task.”

© 2017 WLTX-TV