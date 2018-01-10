(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - Two people were injured after a crane reportedly malfunctioned and fell over at a construction site near the Austin Rock and Roll Car Museum Wednesday morning.

Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the incident in the 2300 block of East St. Elmo Road just before 9 a.m.

Initially, it was reported that a person was trapped under the crane.

Medics transported two men with non-life-threatening injuries to St. David's South Austin Hospital.

A KVUE viewer, who requested to remain anonymous, captured the exact moment on a cell phone. The video shows people running from the area as the crane falls to the ground.

